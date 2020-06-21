Lorean Fay Petrie AZLE -- Lorean Fay Petrie, 82, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Ash Creek Cemetery in Azle, Texas. Lorean is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred R. Petrie Sr.; and grandchildren, Brandi Petrie and Joshua Petrie. SURVIVORS: Sons, Alfred Petrie Jr and wife, Liz, Mark Petrie and wife, Karen, Tony Petrie Sr and wife, Lupe; daughter, Vicki Barnett and husband, Bobby; 16 grandchildren; 43 great- grandchildren; 3 great-great- grandchildren, and one on the way; sister, Margaret Greer.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 21, 2020.