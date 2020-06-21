Lorean Fay Petrie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorean Fay Petrie AZLE -- Lorean Fay Petrie, 82, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Ash Creek Cemetery in Azle, Texas. Lorean is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred R. Petrie Sr.; and grandchildren, Brandi Petrie and Joshua Petrie. SURVIVORS: Sons, Alfred Petrie Jr and wife, Liz, Mark Petrie and wife, Karen, Tony Petrie Sr and wife, Lupe; daughter, Vicki Barnett and husband, Bobby; 16 grandchildren; 43 great- grandchildren; 3 great-great- grandchildren, and one on the way; sister, Margaret Greer.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved