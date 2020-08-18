Lorelei Peralta Mauldin BEDFORD--Lorelei Peralta Mauldin entered eternity with her Savior on the Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, with her loving partner, Randy Robinson, and daughter at her side at the age of 61 after a battle with cancer over nine years. SERVICE: A private service is scheduled and a memorial video will be shared with loved ones near and far. MEMORIALS: Please no flowers, your prayers and love is all that is needed. Lorelei was born in Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte, Philippines, to Tobias Peralta and Loreta Padilla Peralta in a large family, She moved to America in 1981 with former spouse, Ron Mauldin. She was a "jazzercise queen," always seen with a smile on her face and her water bottle in hand. Lorelei found joy in fitness and enjoyed travel adventures with family and friends. A natural caretaker (having previously been a nurse in the Philippines), she followed her calling and received her Bachelor's of Nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2006. Lorelei worked as a nurse for Texas Health Resources for nearly 20 years. She was relentless in pursuit of life, health and happiness. A dedicated mother, partner, daughter and sister, a loyal friend and a hard worker. She was our comforter and cheerleader, always with a big hug and 20 or so questions for you. She loved birthdays and it seems so fitting she went home to Jesus on the day of the late Mildred Mauldin's birthday. Walking in about two hours late to the party to wish her "mama" a Happy Birthday. Lorelei was preceded in death by her father, Tobias Peralta and will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Loretta Peralta; partner, Randy Robinson; children, Jay, Jen (James) and Jimmy Mauldin. Lorelei will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Michael, Hannah, Gabe; and by her siblings, Lorraine, Bong, Lilian, Tobias Jr., Larry, Lisandro, Roy, Ramiro, Lani, Thaddeus, Troy, John and Romaine; along with many, many nieces and nephews.