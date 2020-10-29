1/1
August 11, 1941 - October 23, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Loretta "Penny" Douglas, age 79, passed away in Haltom City, on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.
Graveside service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Penny was born August 11th, 1941, she was the 12th of 13 children born to Grace and Horace Johnson. She was a 1960 graduate of Polytechnic High School and married Milton S. Douglas in July of that year. They shared 60 years of marriage and together, they had three children, Debra Ann, Cathy Diane and Christopher.
Penny enjoyed her years as a homemaker and in raising her three children. Her passions included camping and antiques. She greatly enjoyed her husband's passion of antique automobiles and helped in the restoration of Model Ts and numerous other vehicles. Penny also took pride in being the interior decorator for her husband's home construction business. In later years she enjoyed traveling with her husband throughout the United States.
Penny is survived by her daughter, Debra Childress of Colorado Springs, CO; son, Christopher of Fort Worth, TX; two grandchildren, Helena and Daniel; two great-grandchildren, Ada and Eric; brother, Dr. Jimmy Johnson and wife, Sophie of Dallas, TX; sister, Nancy Rogers of Katy, TX; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Penny was preceded in death by her parents, Grace and Horace Johnson; husband, Milton; and daughter, Cathy Diane.



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
