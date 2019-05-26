Lori Marie Snapp AZLE--Lori Marie (Smith) Snapp passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 20, 2019, in Azle, at the age of 54. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in the Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Lori was born August 26, 1964 in Oberlin, Kan. to Charles and Eunice Smith, she spent her life in Texas and graduated from Azle High School in 1983. Lori married her high school sweetheart, Curtis, in 1983 with nearly 36 years together as man and wife. Lori earned a living with companies including Conway Trucking and Hawk electronics, but developed her passion and earned her reputation in food catering for Vance Godbey's Restaurant. Co-workers will remember her hard work effort, attention to detail, and happy attitude. If you were fortunate enough to have her cook for you, it was a treat you would not forget. After feeding hundreds of thousands of Texans over years, she settled in to fine cooking for fortunate friends and family who just referred to the experience as "Lori-licious." Her love language was her food...she was loved. Afflicted with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disorder (degenerative nerve disease) from birth, Lori struggled though life physically every day, this condition drew out the character and work ethic in Lori and earned the highest respect from her friends and contemporaries. Her condition eventually led to an early retirement and many surgeries which required Lori to lean on her husband and family for support including her sister, Ann who cared for her daily at her weakest times. The resolve in her effort to manage this disease was inspirational and hopefully will serve as a powerful life lesson for her loving granddaughter. A lifetime of music in her life was highlighted with some incredible moments for Lori and her husband as she attended many concerts including the epic 1994 Pink Floyd tour which provided a lifetime memory for her and friends. The last and greatest chapter in Lori's life was the blessing of 8 years raising her granddaughter, Kylie. She was able to spend many hours of joy and contentment in the last years as her heart was overflowing with love. A gift for sure, this last chapter provides an everlasting imprint of her commitment to her family. Lori was preceded in death by her mother, Eunice Smith; father, Charles Smith; brother, Charlie Smith' and beloved dogs, Abbey, Kipper, Emmit, Jimbo, and Lilly. SURVIVORS: Lori is survived by her husband, Curtis; son, Christopher; granddaughter, Kylie Snapp; sisters, Ann (Tom) Correa, Karen (Mike) Waltz; family pet, Girlie-Girl; and numerous extended family members and a host of friends. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to contribute to charities related to her condition and struggle, but more importantly - remember the lesson of Lori Snapp's life, the lessons of perseverance, commitment, and family. Carry her memory forward in life as you see others struggle to overcome... Life is too short to NOT create something with every breath we draw.



