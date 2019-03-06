Lorna Louise Crosswhite Grove SHERWOOD, ARK.--Lorna Louise Crosswhite Grove of Sherwood, Ark., went to the arms of her Savior on Friday, March 1, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the Smith-North Little Rock Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 47th Street Baptist Church, 4700 Pike Ave., North Little Rock, AR 72118 or International Student's Inc., P.O. Box C, Colorado Springs, CO 80901. Lorna was born May 30, 1932, in Mercedes, Texas, the daughter of the late Eddie and Hazel Bean Crosswhite. Lorna was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, Dr. Arthur Henry Grove. SURVIVORS: Lorna is survived by her sons, Dr. Arthur W Grove (Becky) of Houston, Texas, Andy Grove (Patty) of Huntsville, Ark., and Ted Grove (Bobetta) of Jacksonville, Ark.; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Lorna is also survived by her two sisters and one brother, as well as many nephews, nieces, and loving friends. SMITH-NORTH LITTLE ROCK FUNERAL HOME North Little Rock, Ark., 501-758-1170 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019