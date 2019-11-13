|
|
Lorraine Gumm FORT WORTH--Lorraine Gumm passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. Lorraine was born in Corinth, Miss. She moved to Texas right after her high school graduation. With a strong work ethic and a solid foundation of common sense, she excelled in her 30-year career with civil service, achieving many awards as she continued to be promoted. She was usually the only woman attending training for a new position. Her kind, compassionate heart, along with a keen wit and sense of humor, endeared her to family, friends, and peers. She lived her faith as a light to others. Lorraine had a soft heart for all animals. She always cheered for the Dallas Cowboys. She loved a good bargain on clothes to satisfy her fashion sense. Anyone who knew her will not forget her. She will live in our hearts always. SURVIVORS: Son, Charles Mabey and wife, Kathy; and cousins, Janis O'Neal and husband, Ed, Norma Klein and Bob Uerling.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019