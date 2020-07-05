1/1
Lorraine Lenore Swanson
1927 - 2020
Lorraine Lenore Swanson ARLINGTON--Lorraine Lenore Swanson, 92, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, with Rev. Rich McDermott officiating. Interment: 2:15 p.m. Monday, July 6, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Lorraine was born Nov. 3, 1927, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, to Nicholas Valentine Rich and Oleta Grace Smith Rich. She married Ken Swanson on Nov. 22, 1947, and they remained married until his death in 2012. A resident of Arlington for the past 18 years, she moved from Madrid, Iowa. Lorraine was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed making special meals for her family and planning special outings for her grandchildren. She was close to her mother and brothers and sisters as they all aged; she cared deeply about family connections. Her family will remember her for her energy, concern about others, love for the outdoors and the love and tradition she instilled in future generations. She loved going to church and doing things for others. Lorraine was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Arlington. She enjoyed walking well into her 80s and gardening into her upper 80s and was always interested in keeping up with the news and politics. SURVIVORS: Sons, Kenneth Steven Swanson and wife, Vicki, Keith Swanson and wife, Valarie; daughters, Kathleen Kuligowski and husband, Ed, Cynthia Denney, Beth Henkel and husband, Al; brothers, Jim Rich, Ed Rich, Will Rich; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 5, 2020.
