Lorraine Ricotta FORT WORTH -- Lorraine Mary Lewandowski Ricotta, 89, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. SERVICE: Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial: 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Chapel of Holy Family Catholic Church. She will be buried at a later date with her husband in Buffalo, NY. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Community Hospice of Texas, 6100 Western Place, Ste. 105, Fort Worth, TX 76107. Lorraine was born June 23, 1930 in Buffalo, NY to John and Mary (Luczak) Lewandowski. She moved to Fort Worth to be near her children and grandchildren and has thoroughly enjoyed her time here with them. Lorraine was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and All Young At Heart. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Ricotta, her parents and her brother and sister. SURVIVORS: Her daughters, Patti (Brian) Sykes, Diane (Randy) Bicknese; grandchildren, Marisa, Austin and Hayden; and extended family and special friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 29, 2019