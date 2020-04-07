|
|
Lou Ella Sullivan Tucker BEDFORD--Lou Ella Sullivan Tucker, 78, of Bedford, Texas, died peacefully at home on Thursday evening, April 2, 2020, after a brief but courageous fight against stomach cancer. Lou Ella was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 30, 1941, to Overton "Opal" and Lucy Sullivan. A licensed vocational nurse in DFW for more than 50 years, she was renowned for her patience, kindness, compassion, medical experience and commitment to her patients. She exemplified the Golden Rule, embodied her Hippocratic oath, adored children and cherished working in senior health care. A lifelong Texan and outdoor enthusiast, Lou Ella treasured the times she spent camping and bass fishing in East Texas, fishing off her dock on the Copano Bay, planting flowers in her garden and bird-watching by the pool. She loved life, the Lord, spending time with family and friends, laughing, listening to gospel music, and dancing to Patsy Cline, Webb Pierce and Willie Nelson. Lou Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Floyd Tucker; sister, Opaleen Ruth Ward; and brother, Overton Dale Sullivan. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughters, Eva Thornton and Shannon Mulhollan; niece, Karen Sullivan Fields (Gary); nephew, Randy "Sully" Sullivan; sister-in-law, Glenda Sullivan; brother-in-law, Mike Tucker (Mary); lifelong best friends, Ed and Jean McCorkle; and a host of longtime friends. She will live on in our hearts and in memories, but she was our Mom, our friend and a treasure on Earth and she will be deeply missed. SERVICE: Due to current CDC restrictions no services are planned at this time. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Christ's Haven For Children, The Goodfellow Fund or Careity.org.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2020