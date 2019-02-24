Home

Louis Ann Ward McKown

Louis Ann Ward McKown Obituary
Louis Ann Ward McKown FORT WORTH -- Louis Ann Ward McKown, 85, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Fort Worth following her long battle with cancer. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel, with reception to follow. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Methodist Children's Home. Lois was born Jan. 21, 1934. She was born in Fort Worth as the older daughter of Lois Marie Coleman and Russell Ward. Lois was a graduate of Paschal High School. Following her high school graduation, she began college at SMU where she pledged Chi Omega Sorority. After meeting her future husband, Ray McKown, she transferred to TCU where they both graduated in 1954. Lois and Ray were about to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary in May of this year. SURVIVORS: Sister, Kay Ward Davis; son, Mark McKown and wife, Tammy; daughter, Emily McKown-Schingle; grandchildren, Michael McKown and wife, Maile, Kallie McKown-Reece and husband, Chris, Ann Schingle, and Scott Schingle; and great-grandchildren, Mallory McKown, Mason Reece, Madeline Reece and Avery McKown.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019
