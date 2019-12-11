|
Louis Raymond McLain III PANTEGO--Louis Raymond "Mac" McLain III passed peacefully at home on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Pantego, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Texas Wesleyan University at the Polytechnic United Methodist Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please join his family in creating a scholarship at Texas Wesleyan University to ensure Mac's passion of teaching lives on with future students. Gifts may be made online at https://txwes.edu/alumni/giving/ or mailed to Texas Wesleyan University, 1201 Wesleyan St., Fort Worth, TX 76105. Mac was a longtime Texas Wesleyan educator and past president of the Downtown Fort Worth Rotary Club. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant granddaughter, Chloe McLain. Please refer to the Moore Funeral Home website for Mac's complete obituary. SURVIVORS: Mac is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Rochelle Frazee McLain; son, Robert Louis McLain and wife, Darla; daughter, Lauren McLain DeCuir and husband, James; grandchildren, Jamison DeCuir, Emily McLain and Austin DeCuir.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 11, 2019