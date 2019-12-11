Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 275-2711
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis McLain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Raymond McLain III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Raymond McLain III Obituary
Louis Raymond McLain III PANTEGO--Louis Raymond "Mac" McLain III passed peacefully at home on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Pantego, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Texas Wesleyan University at the Polytechnic United Methodist Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please join his family in creating a scholarship at Texas Wesleyan University to ensure Mac's passion of teaching lives on with future students. Gifts may be made online at https://txwes.edu/alumni/giving/ or mailed to Texas Wesleyan University, 1201 Wesleyan St., Fort Worth, TX 76105. Mac was a longtime Texas Wesleyan educator and past president of the Downtown Fort Worth Rotary Club. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant granddaughter, Chloe McLain. Please refer to the Moore Funeral Home website for Mac's complete obituary. SURVIVORS: Mac is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Rochelle Frazee McLain; son, Robert Louis McLain and wife, Darla; daughter, Lauren McLain DeCuir and husband, James; grandchildren, Jamison DeCuir, Emily McLain and Austin DeCuir.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -