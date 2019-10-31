|
Louise Johnson FORT WORTH -- Louise Bates Johnson, 89, of Belton, Texas and formerly of Fort Worth, passed away October 24, 2019 in the presence of her loving family. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Sat., November 2, Community Missionary Baptist Church, 1125 E Jessamine St. with Rev. Rodrecus M. Johnson, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in The Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation is Friday November 1, 2019 from 1 to 6 p.m. with a wake from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Morris Bates Mortuary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleveland H. Johnson; two brothers, Johnny Bates and Henry Richardson; and one sister, Catherine Jordan. SURVIVORS: 5 children, Judith Johnson (Tommie) Watkins, Clarence (Alicia) Johnson, T.J. (Vanessa) Johnson, Yvonne Johnson, and Kenneth Ray (Paulette) Johnson; 4 sisters, Barbara Harvey, Freddie Carter, Ola Mae Wilson, and Rose Mary Lewis; 17 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 31, 2019