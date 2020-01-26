|
Louise Higdon Goodwin ARLINGTON--Louise Higdon Goodwin, 90, of Arlington, Texas, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Shady Valley Golf Club. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the First United Methodist Church. Louise was born in San Antonio, Texas, on Aug. 20, 1929, to Nina and Hoyle Higdon. She moved to Arlington when she was 9 and lived her life there. She graduated from Arlington High School and attended North Texas Agriculture College, now UT Arlington. She married John Goodwin, and they were happily married for 48 years. They had two daughters, Suzanne and Nancy. She went to work at Arlington State Bank in 1948 and worked there for the next 50 years. She retired as an executive vice president. Louise was instrumental in the development of Shady Valley Golf Club and even named it. She continued to work for the club until it was bought by Club Corp. Louise was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church and enjoyed being a member of the Wesley Progressors Sunday School class. She was an active member of Altrusa Club, serving in many different leadership roles, including president. Louise loved spending time at Lake Granbury enjoying boat rides and sunsets with her many friends there. She also loved traveling, highlighted by family trips to Alaska and Africa. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, John. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Goodwin, Suzanne Jones, husband, Chris; grandchildren, Jenny Hays and husband, Ryan, Ryan Jones, Trey Jones and wife, Elizabeth, Win Jones; great-grandchildren, Walker and Hannah Hays, Andrew, Travis, Luke, and Patrick Jones, and Henry and Thomas Jones; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. We are especially grateful to her loving caregivers, Linda McDaniel, Darla Borghee, and Sonia Baez.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020