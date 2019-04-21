Louise Jane (Mahaffy) Hutson FORT WORTH -- Louise Jane (Mahaffy) Hutson, age 100, died on Sunday, April 7, 2019. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, Ridglea Christian Church in Ft. Worth with Dr. David Mindel (former minister at FCC in Odessa) officiating. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions are suggested to MCH Junior Volunteer Program (Auxiliary Scholarship) at P.O. Box 7239, Odessa, Texas 79760, to Ridglea Christian Church at 6720 Elizabeth Lane, Ft. Worth Texas 76116, or to a . She was born on November 23, 1918 in Tyro, Kan., daughter of Alger and Margaret Folkers Mahaffy. She married James Leonard Hutson on October 31, 1940. He preceded her in death in 1984. Louise grew up in Coffeyville, Kan. She graduated from Pittsburg (Kan.) State Teachers College. She taught school in a one room school (grades 1-8) near Coffeyville and then at Wilmore (Kan.) High School. After she married James they lived in Baytown, Texas; Ashtabula, Ohio; and then moved to Odessa, Texas in 1959. She was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Odessa where she served as a deacon, member of church board, and member of the choir. She sang in church choirs for more than 70 years. In Odessa she volunteered for various activities from Meals on Wheels to Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary where she was the sponsor for Candy Stripers and Junior Volunteers. She was a volunteer at MCH for more than 50 years. She moved to Ft. Worth in 2011. She was preceded in death by her 3 siblings; one grandson; as well as her husband, James. SURVIVORS: her children: Barbara Pietschman of Henrico, Virginia; Shirley Wilcox (Jim) of Fort Worth, and Stanley Hutson (Martha) of Jefferson City, Missouri. She is survived by 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. ALPINE FUNERAL HOME 2300 North Sylvania Ave. Fort Worth, Texas 76111 817-834-4116



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary