Louise Luza McDonough FORT WORTH--Louise Luza McDonough, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, our love, our sweetheart "Lou Lou," left us for awhile. She was born in June 1929, near Bryan, Texas, to Joseph P. Luza and Julia Habarta Luza. SURVIVORS: Husband, William "Bill" McDonough; children, Laura Tanner and husband, Rod, Carla McDonough and husband, Paul Mathans, and Colin McDonough and wife, Heidi; grandchildren, Roddy Tanner and wife, Amberley, Sean and Will Tanner, and Riley McDonough and beloved granddaughter, Bryn McDonough completes the list. Our love for the gracious and beautiful Lady will live on in our hearts forever.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020