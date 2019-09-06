|
|
Louise Mattix FORT WORTH - Sally "Louise" Mattix, 87, died at her home on Monday, September 2, 2019 surrounded by family and compassionate first responders. After a lengthy and courageous battle against multiple illnesses and a long life that demonstrated the importance of caring for people who couldn't take care of themselves, or needed a helping hand, she is now in heaven. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at Campground Cemetery, Terrell. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 6, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Louise was born in East Texas on May 23, 1932 and spent the last 34 years living in Joshua and Fort Worth, Texas. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Joshua. She was a loving wife to her late husband, Gene, and a fierce advocate for her family. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Mattix; parents, R.E. and Carrie Walling; and numerous other family members. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Sharon Hendricks and husband, Scott of Joshua; son, Ray Mattix and wife, Angela of Fort Worth; granddaughter, Shelley Simon and husband, Jeff of Burleson; and great-grandchildren, Travis and Taylor Simon. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Chris Ewin and Dr. Fernando Angeles for their relentless and compassionate medical care and friendship; as well as to the host of friends who always showed up during some very difficult times.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 6, 2019