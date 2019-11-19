Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Eddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise P. Eddy


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise P. Eddy Obituary
Louise P. Eddy FORT WORTH--Louise Police Eddy, 84, entered rest Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. SERVICE: Noon Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at historic Baker Funeral Home, 301 E. Rosedale. Burial: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Family Hour: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Louise Eddy was born Jan. 25, 1935, in Jefferson, Texas. Her husband, Arthur Eddy, preceded her in death. A fun-loving a friendly woman, she enjoyed travel, family and watching classic westerns. SURVIVORS: Her sister, Ella Greer; nephews, Thomas, James and Roy Greer; godchildren, Raymond and Carolyn Watson; her Rhode Island family members; and many friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -