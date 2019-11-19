|
Louise P. Eddy FORT WORTH--Louise Police Eddy, 84, entered rest Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. SERVICE: Noon Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at historic Baker Funeral Home, 301 E. Rosedale. Burial: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Family Hour: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Louise Eddy was born Jan. 25, 1935, in Jefferson, Texas. Her husband, Arthur Eddy, preceded her in death. A fun-loving a friendly woman, she enjoyed travel, family and watching classic westerns. SURVIVORS: Her sister, Ella Greer; nephews, Thomas, James and Roy Greer; godchildren, Raymond and Carolyn Watson; her Rhode Island family members; and many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 19, 2019