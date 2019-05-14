Louise Stewart ARLINGTON--Louise Stewart, 90, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Luke United Methodist Church or Methodist Children's Home in Waco. Louise was born Jan. 14, 1929, in Huckabay to the late Ethel and Frank Ingram. She went to Paschal High School and graduated class of 1947. Louise was the organist for St. Luke United Methodist Church, along with Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth and Trinity Terrace. She was a part of the Eastern Star and Red Hat Society. Louise was a caregiver at heart; taking care of her mom before her passing and her husband after he was declared ill. Louise and her husband got married Aug. 18, 1947, where they lived in Tulsa until he got sick and required them to move back to Fort Worth. They were married for 34 wonderful years until his passing in the spring of 1982. SURVIVORS: Cousins, Lois Howard and Leanna Cartier; and special friends, Larry and Linda Reilly.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 14, 2019