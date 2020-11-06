Louise Verna TrojacekAugust 28, 190 - October 30, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Louise Verna Trojacek, 90, of Fort Worth, passed away on October 30, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1930 in Bremond, Texas to her parents, Henry and Josie Schubrick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Trojacek, Jr.; son-in-law, Thomas Reynolds; and 4 siblings. Louise is survived by her children, Joan, Ronnie, Deborah; sister, Evelyn; grandchildren, Steve, Scott (Crystal), Angela, Elizabeth (Jayson); great-grandchildren, Hayden and Kinsley. The Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 6 pm Monday, November 9th at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel of Fort Worth. The visitation will follow from 6 to 8 pm Monday in the Chapel, 7100 Crowley Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76134. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am Tuesday, November 10th at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 3312 Dryden Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76109, with the Graveside Service to follow in Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Face coverings will be required.