Love Tennison

October 30, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Love Tennison went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the age of 79.

Chapel Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Skyvue Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Interment: Skyvue Memorial Gardens.

He was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend who left great memories for his loved ones to cherish.

He is survived by a loving wife, children; and a host of loving family and friends.







