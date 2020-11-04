Love Tennison
October 30, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Love Tennison went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the age of 79.
Chapel Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Skyvue Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Interment: Skyvue Memorial Gardens.
He was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend who left great memories for his loved ones to cherish.
He is survived by a loving wife, children; and a host of loving family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 4, 2020.