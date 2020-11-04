1/1
Love Tennison
{ "" }
Love Tennison
October 30, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Love Tennison went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the age of 79.
Chapel Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Skyvue Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Interment: Skyvue Memorial Gardens.
He was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend who left great memories for his loved ones to cherish.
He is survived by a loving wife, children; and a host of loving family and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
12:00 PM
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
NOV
7
Service
01:00 PM
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Memories & Condolences
