Lowell Thomas Dix FORT WORTH--Lowell Thomas Dix, 85, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Lowell was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know him. Lowell was born in Hico, Texas, on Aug. 18, 1934, to John Thomas Dix and Lillian Thelma Fish Dix. He grew up in Coleman, Texas, and graduated from Coleman High School in 1952. After graduation, he attended Tarleton State College where he was a member of Company E, First Platoon, N.C.O. club and was president of the Silver Keys. In 1955, Lowell began his long career with Alcon, when W.C. Conner hired him to supervise Alcon production activities at the old Main Street Garage facility in Fort Worth. On April 3, 1957, he entered the military, serving in the Heavy Tank Battalion. He spent 15 months of his service in Aschaffenburg, Germany with the 33rd Armored Division of the U.S. Army. Lowell received his discharge on April 3, 1959. Upon returning to Texas, he married longtime sweetheart, Carolyn Watson, on July 12, 1959, in their hometown of Coleman, Texas. Lowell and Carolyn made their homes first in Everman, then in Fort Worth, and finally in Burleson, where they spent the last 43 years together. He and Carolyn loved to travel and filled many albums with pictures of their vacations both in the U.S. and around the world. On March 29, 1996, Lowell retired from Alcon Laboratories after 41 years of service. His position when he retired was Principal Mechanical Engineer in manufacturing. Retiring gave him more time for golf, traveling, his Wednesday lunch bunch, tinkering in the garage, and his family. Lowell was known among his family and friends for being able to fix anything. He also restored many cars--among them was a 1968 Camaro, as well as several Corvettes. He was always willing to help friends or family members at the drop of a hat. He will be lovingly remembered for his selfless and devout care of Carolyn in her battle with Alzheimer's. Lowell and Carolyn were able to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with family last summer at Possum Kingdom Lake. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his sister, Dorothy Massey. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his brothers, Donald Dix (Sigga) and Jerry Dix (Triesha); his son, Russell Dix (Karen); his daughter, Jana Jones; his grandsons, Bryan Scogins (Carla), Michael Dix (Amber), and Marcus Dix (Rachel); as well as his great-grandchildren, Micah Scogins, Talia Scogins, and James Dix. SERVICE: At this time, no service is scheduled. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020