Loy Wayne Ashcraft
Loy Wayne Ashcraft RIVER OAKS--Loy Wayne Ashcraft entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at the age of 85 on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. He passed peacefully in his home of 56 years in River Oaks, Texas. The same home he built for his bride, Karen Lee Nethercutt. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, in Greenwood Chapel Loy was known to most people as "Buddy." He was born in Leon, Okla., on Dec. 14, 1934. Loy was the third child of six children born to Charlie Douglas and Mattie "Rebecca" Ashcraft. He proudly served our great country as a Marine tank commander in the Korean War. Loy worked at Tesco (now TXU) as a lineman for 37 years retiring in October 1999. Not only was Buddy a mentor and friend to many, he was an ardent supporter of the United Way. Year after year, he coordinated the annual drives for his regional Tesco office. He will be best remembered by his magnificent smile and contagious laugh. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Karen Lee Ashcraft; and daughters, Shellie Ashcraft Filkins of Lewisville, husband, Scott Edward Filkins, and Karen "Deanne" Ashcraft of Dallas. Buddy and Karen were married for 65 years strong. Loy is also survived by his younger sister, Brenda Kay Bone of Bedford.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 30, 2020.
