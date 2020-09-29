1/1
Loyd "Cotton" Culwell
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loyd "Cotton" Culwell
March 8, 1938 - September 25, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Loyd "Cotton" Culwell, 82, passed away peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020, as his daughter held his hand.
Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday prior to the graveside service in the cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Make a Wish Foundation of North Texas or St. Judes. Both of these organizations for childhood cancer have touched his family's life deeply.
Loyd was born March 8, 1938, with humble beginnings in Birdville (Haltom City). He graduated from Haltom High School in 1956 and began working at Convair. After a layoff in 1960, Loyd joined the Army and served from 1961 to 1963. After his service, he continued his career for 40 years at Convair, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin until his retirement in 1999. While working he received his Bachelor's degree in Engineering in 1975 from Arlington College (UTA).
Loyd was a dedicated man to his family, and was humbly proud he had the ability to help others in need.
Loyd was preceded in death by his son, Brent Culwell.
Survivors include his beautiful, loving wife of 52 years, Elizabeth Culwell; daughter-in-law, Donna Culwell; daughter, Mindy Myrick and husband, Jay; son, Steven Culwell and wife, Laramie; and his cherished grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved