Loyd "Cotton" CulwellMarch 8, 1938 - September 25, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Loyd "Cotton" Culwell, 82, passed away peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020, as his daughter held his hand.Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday prior to the graveside service in the cemetery.Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Make a Wish Foundation of North Texas or St. Judes. Both of these organizations for childhood cancer have touched his family's life deeply.Loyd was born March 8, 1938, with humble beginnings in Birdville (Haltom City). He graduated from Haltom High School in 1956 and began working at Convair. After a layoff in 1960, Loyd joined the Army and served from 1961 to 1963. After his service, he continued his career for 40 years at Convair, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin until his retirement in 1999. While working he received his Bachelor's degree in Engineering in 1975 from Arlington College (UTA).Loyd was a dedicated man to his family, and was humbly proud he had the ability to help others in need.Loyd was preceded in death by his son, Brent Culwell.Survivors include his beautiful, loving wife of 52 years, Elizabeth Culwell; daughter-in-law, Donna Culwell; daughter, Mindy Myrick and husband, Jay; son, Steven Culwell and wife, Laramie; and his cherished grandchildren.