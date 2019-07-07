Home

Loyd D. "Tom" Berry

Loyd D. "Tom" Berry Obituary
Loyd "Tom" D. Berry FORT WORTH--Loyd "Tom" D. Berry, born April 23, 1945, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at his Fort Worth, Texas, home. Tom was 74 years old when went to be the Lord. Tom was a Army veteran, served two tours in Vietnam. After the war, Tom was a AC man and did maintenance work. SURVIVORS: Tom left behind his loving wife, Marsha Berry, of 35 years; two sisters; four brothers; four kids; grand and great-grandkids; numerous family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019
