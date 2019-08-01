|
|
Pastor L. S. Wilson FORT WORTH -- Pastor L.S. Wilson, 83, departed this earthly life on Wednesday July 24, 2019. FUNERAL: 12 Noon, Saturday, August 3, 2019. Pastor Wilson will lie in state from 12 to 6:45 p.m. Wake: Friday August 2, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. All services will be held at East Saint Paul Baptist Church, 5300 Oak Grove Rd. West, Fort Worth, Texas 76134 Rev. Wilson was born in Edna, Jackson County, Texas. He was the Pastor, Teacher and Leader of East Saint Paul Baptist Church from 1998 until his recent demise. In addition to serving as a past board member of the Tarrant Baptist Association, he devoted many years of leadership as Vice-Moderator and President of various Baptist Associations, as well as an Executive Board member of the Baptist General Convention of Texas. SURVIVORS: spouse, Betty Elliott; daughters, Catherine Cole, Cynthia Brooks (Sylvester); bonus children, Shanna Smith(Earl); sons, Ronald Fuller, Larry Fuller; sister, Louise Youngster; sister-in-law, Johnnie Wilson, Lovera Elliott; brother-in-law, Harry Elliott; and a generous host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends and the beloved East St. Paul Baptist Church family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 1, 2019