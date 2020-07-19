Luceille W Thomas EULESS--Luceille W Thomas, 96, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 11, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Blessing Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Luceille was born July 2, 1924, to Jesse and Luceille Whisenant. A devout woman of God, Luceille was always the first resident in the dining room every morning. She appreciated the better light to read her Bible. She loved her family and prayed fervently that they would all come to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Luceille was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Thomas. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sons, Ray Duncan and wife Joy, J.D. Duncan, and Robin Thomas; daughter, Jere Dollins and husband, Jack; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.