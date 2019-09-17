|
|
Lucia Beth Myers ARLINGTON - Lucia Beth Myers (Lucy Patterson), age 78, passed away peacefully September 15, 2019. She was born November 30, 1940 in Houston, Texas to JD and Velma Dison. Lucy grew up a Texas girl. She was a good cook and enjoyed spending time in the kitchen. She loved dancing and being with friends. Lucy is survived by her sister, Nita; her three daughters Linda, Juno (Sandy) and Kathy and her son, Jimmy; her grandchildren, her nieces and many others of her extended family members all of whom she loved and touched deeply. Please join us celebrating her life Saturday morning September 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at New Testament Baptist Church, 2203 Smith Barry Road, Pantego, Texas 76013. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinsons.org) or the Alzheimer's Foundation (alzfdn.org).
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 17, 2019