Lucille Dodge

July 17, 1928 - September 14, 2020

Azle, TX - Lucille Marie Claborn Dodge ,92, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 14, 2020.

Visitation: 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at White's Azle Funeral Home.

Graveside Service: 2:30 P.M. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Ash Creek Cemetery.

Marie was born July 17, 1928 in Decatur to Prince and Elma Claborn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edsel; two sisters; and one brother.

Marie is survived by son, Jerry Dodge; daughter, Dianna (Wayne) Gary; grandsons, Brandon and Brian; granddaughters, Kim; great-grandchild, Tag Avery and many other beloved family members and a host of friends.







