Lucille Jenkins Ward
1922 - 2020
October 22, 1922 - November 9, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Lucille Jenkins Ward passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 at the joyous age of 98 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Thursday, November 12, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, at the funeral home.
Memorials: The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society.
Lucille was born to Samuel Alexander and Elizabeth Greenlee Jenkins in Kemp, Texas on October 22, 1922. She grew up on a farm in Kaufman, Texas and had many fond memories of playing in the corn and cotton fields with her siblings. She was a graduate of Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas followed by a career as a dietitian at Southwest Texas University at San Marcos in the 1940's for several years. She then did food research for the Texas Experiment Station at Texas A&M University which led to a lifelong love for Aggies. In later years she was employed by Arlington ISD as the clinic assistant at Arlington High where she retired in 1984 after 14 years. Lucille was a member of the following organizations: TWU Alumnus; Life Member of Phi Upsilon Omicron Scholastic Society; Arlington Women's Club since 1962; Trinity United Methodist Church; Shady Valley Golf Club; Cancer Research Foundation of North Texas; Women's Auxiliary; Life member of the PTA and an 8 year SERVA Volunteer AISD.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse L. Ward and her youngest daughter, Nancy Lou Nakayama.
Survivors: She is survived by her daughter, Beth Ann Reser and her husband, Charles; her grandson, Matthew Ward Reser, and granddaughters, Lucille Monaco and husband Devin, and Marjanna Clements and her husband, Tyler; and great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Lou Monaco.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
NOV
12
Funeral
10:00 AM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
