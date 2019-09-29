Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Mae Williams Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Mae Williams Coleman Obituary
Lucille Mae Williams Coleman ARLINGTON--Lucille Mae Williams Coleman, born Aug. 19, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., passed Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. MEMORIAL MASS: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Arlington. Lucille was a resident of Arlington, Texas, since 2005. Wife of Lloyd Vincent Coleman nearly 50 years. Daughter of the late Clara Gipson and Roscoe Williams. Sister of the late Bernard Freeman. Daughter-in-law of the late Iley Coleman, Jr. and Hazel Rita James Coleman. Survived by four sister-in-laws, two brother-in-laws, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Lucille was a member of the Franciscan Community at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church Parish in Arlington, Texas, and the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady in New Orleans, La. She was an active member of the Kennedale, Texas Senior Citizen Center. She was employed as an executive secretary for many years. Lucille was a well-rounded and active individual, a roller skater, a runner in the Crescent City Classic, an avid ready, well-traveled, loved Broadway plays and enjoyed classical music, a movie theater goer and an entrepreneur. She enjoyed selling jewelry at the different festival events and in the shopping malls all over. Lucille also loved pets. She was caring, her last act of kindness was as a Meals On Wheels volunteer at the Claremont Senior Apartments in Arlington, Texas.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.