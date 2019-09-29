|
|
Lucille Mae Williams Coleman ARLINGTON--Lucille Mae Williams Coleman, born Aug. 19, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., passed Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. MEMORIAL MASS: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Arlington. Lucille was a resident of Arlington, Texas, since 2005. Wife of Lloyd Vincent Coleman nearly 50 years. Daughter of the late Clara Gipson and Roscoe Williams. Sister of the late Bernard Freeman. Daughter-in-law of the late Iley Coleman, Jr. and Hazel Rita James Coleman. Survived by four sister-in-laws, two brother-in-laws, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Lucille was a member of the Franciscan Community at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church Parish in Arlington, Texas, and the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady in New Orleans, La. She was an active member of the Kennedale, Texas Senior Citizen Center. She was employed as an executive secretary for many years. Lucille was a well-rounded and active individual, a roller skater, a runner in the Crescent City Classic, an avid ready, well-traveled, loved Broadway plays and enjoyed classical music, a movie theater goer and an entrepreneur. She enjoyed selling jewelry at the different festival events and in the shopping malls all over. Lucille also loved pets. She was caring, her last act of kindness was as a Meals On Wheels volunteer at the Claremont Senior Apartments in Arlington, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019