Lucy Jayne Lloyd Clark
September 12, 1928 - November 23, 2020
Hurst, Texas - Lucy Jayne Lloyd Clark, 92, our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother died peacefully after a long illness, on the evening of November 23rd, 2020, in her daughter's home. Lucy was born on September 12th, 1928 in Salt Lake City, UT to Ezra Thomas and Irene Cannon Lloyd. She was their first child and spent her childhood growing up in Holladay, UT. She graduated from Granite High School, and then the University of Utah, where she attained a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education.
The summer before her senior year at the U, a young man in a convertible honked at her as she crossed the street. She later married this young man in the Salt Lake Temple. Following her husband Don's graduation from the ROTC, they began their life as a military family when Don was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant and pilot in the US Air Force.
During their stint in the Air Force, Lucy and Don had four children. They moved more than 18 times, living in Myrtle Beach, SC; Fairfield, CA; Seattle, WA, along with many other assignments. But it was Yokota Air Force Base in Japan that the family enjoyed the most. They visited much of the country, including the Osaka World's Fair. While in Japan, Lucy taught English to young children at Kei Mei Christian Academy, a private Japanese school where her youngest child Cheri attended kindergarten.
Upon their return to Hill Air Force Base in Utah, Lucy was called to the Primary General Board with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she traveled and spoke in conferences while continuing to teach young children at Carden Private School in Salt Lake City. Lucy served in many leadership positions in her church throughout her life, mostly in Relief Society, where she served many with kindness and compassion.
Lucy and Don shared a passion for travel and visited every continent in the world apart from Australia and Antarctica. For five years she taught in an elementary school in Saudi Arabia while Don taught pilots for Saudia Airlines. Upon returning to the United States, Don accepted a similar position with American Airlines in Bedford, TX and the two enjoyed being close to their two daughters and their respective families.
Their next adventure took them to Costa Rica where they served as senior missionaries for a year and a half. Don died in 2006 a few years after returning from their mission. For the last fourteen years, Lucy found joy in serving others and being with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ezra Thomas and Irene Cannon Lloyd, her brother Thomas Lloyd, her sister Irene Cannon and Earl Heusser. She is survived by her brother Heber Jay and Diane Moench Lloyd; her sons Randy Lloyd and Tamralynn Tronier Clark, Don Thomas and Sherrie Lynn Gubler Clark; her daughters Christine Clark and Christopher Bott, Cheri Clark and Ronald Measom; 17 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren.
Lucy Clark will be buried alongside her eternal companion at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Services will be conducted by the Forest Ridge Funeral Home, North Richland Hills, Tx.
The following is a link to the online funeral services that will be held at 12:15 pm Central on Tuesday Dec. 1st: https://raymondjames.zoom.us/j/98841167321?pwd=SXpkcWkrMDdIQjNVejFuQWpIV3FTUT09
Password: 191840
Charitable donations to honor Lucy can be made for I Can Still Shine at Icanshine2.org