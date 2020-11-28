1/1
Lucy Jayne Lloyd Clark
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy Jayne Lloyd Clark
September 12, 1928 - November 23, 2020
Hurst, Texas - Lucy Jayne Lloyd Clark, 92, our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother died peacefully after a long illness, on the evening of November 23rd, 2020, in her daughter's home. Lucy was born on September 12th, 1928 in Salt Lake City, UT to Ezra Thomas and Irene Cannon Lloyd. She was their first child and spent her childhood growing up in Holladay, UT. She graduated from Granite High School, and then the University of Utah, where she attained a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education.
The summer before her senior year at the U, a young man in a convertible honked at her as she crossed the street. She later married this young man in the Salt Lake Temple. Following her husband Don's graduation from the ROTC, they began their life as a military family when Don was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant and pilot in the US Air Force.
During their stint in the Air Force, Lucy and Don had four children. They moved more than 18 times, living in Myrtle Beach, SC; Fairfield, CA; Seattle, WA, along with many other assignments. But it was Yokota Air Force Base in Japan that the family enjoyed the most. They visited much of the country, including the Osaka World's Fair. While in Japan, Lucy taught English to young children at Kei Mei Christian Academy, a private Japanese school where her youngest child Cheri attended kindergarten.
Upon their return to Hill Air Force Base in Utah, Lucy was called to the Primary General Board with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she traveled and spoke in conferences while continuing to teach young children at Carden Private School in Salt Lake City. Lucy served in many leadership positions in her church throughout her life, mostly in Relief Society, where she served many with kindness and compassion.
Lucy and Don shared a passion for travel and visited every continent in the world apart from Australia and Antarctica. For five years she taught in an elementary school in Saudi Arabia while Don taught pilots for Saudia Airlines. Upon returning to the United States, Don accepted a similar position with American Airlines in Bedford, TX and the two enjoyed being close to their two daughters and their respective families.
Their next adventure took them to Costa Rica where they served as senior missionaries for a year and a half. Don died in 2006 a few years after returning from their mission. For the last fourteen years, Lucy found joy in serving others and being with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ezra Thomas and Irene Cannon Lloyd, her brother Thomas Lloyd, her sister Irene Cannon and Earl Heusser. She is survived by her brother Heber Jay and Diane Moench Lloyd; her sons Randy Lloyd and Tamralynn Tronier Clark, Don Thomas and Sherrie Lynn Gubler Clark; her daughters Christine Clark and Christopher Bott, Cheri Clark and Ronald Measom; 17 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren.
Lucy Clark will be buried alongside her eternal companion at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Services will be conducted by the Forest Ridge Funeral Home, North Richland Hills, Tx.
The following is a link to the online funeral services that will be held at 12:15 pm Central on Tuesday Dec. 1st:
https://raymondjames.zoom.us/j/98841167321?pwd=SXpkcWkrMDdIQjNVejFuQWpIV3FTUT09
Password: 191840
Charitable donations to honor Lucy can be made for I Can Still Shine at Icanshine2.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Funeral service
12:15 PM
https://raymondjames.zoom.us/j/98841167321?pwd=SXpkcWkrMDdIQjNVejFuQWpIV3FTUT09 Password: 191840
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 27, 2020
Don and Lucy were dear friends for many years here in Bedford Texas. I will always treasure the couple of years she drove to my house and we served at the Dallas Texas Temple. Don was our home teacher for several years and we loved our time spent with him. He took our son, who he was taking flying lessons, to a flight simulator and David will never forget that. These two dear people will never be forgotten and we are blessed to have our paths cross here in Texas.
Our blessings go out to all the family members for comfort and peace.
Charles and Sandra Helton
Sandra Hektin
Friend
November 27, 2020
What a bright and shining star Lucy was in my life. She was a wonderful example to me in everything she did, not just in her heavy duties like Relief Society President, but as a kind and loving friend. I will always keep her smile and her beauty in my heart.
Karen Jorgensen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved