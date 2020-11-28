Don and Lucy were dear friends for many years here in Bedford Texas. I will always treasure the couple of years she drove to my house and we served at the Dallas Texas Temple. Don was our home teacher for several years and we loved our time spent with him. He took our son, who he was taking flying lessons, to a flight simulator and David will never forget that. These two dear people will never be forgotten and we are blessed to have our paths cross here in Texas.

Our blessings go out to all the family members for comfort and peace.

Charles and Sandra Helton

Sandra Hektin

Friend