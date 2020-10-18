Lud Thomas Golden

August 6, 1920 - October 15, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Our beloved Lud Thomas Golden, 100 years old, resident of Arlington, Texas passed from this Earth on October 15, 2020 to live eternity with our Father in Heaven.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: 1 p.m. at Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 22, at the funeral home.

Lud was born on August 6, 1920. He was raised in Clifton, Texas. He proudly served in World War II as an Army veteran. He had a passion for motorcycles and cars throughout his life. He also owned a car dealership in Fort Worth for many years.

He was of Christian faith. He was a strong believer in our Lord and Savior. He was also a member of Crossroads Christian Church in Grand Prairie.

Lud was a very kind man with joy in his heart. He lived a long full life and would tell the most interesting stories of the many adventures he experienced throughout his life. He was a man that was well respected and loved by all. We will miss him so very much, but have peace in knowing that he is now in Heaven and will be reunited with his son, Phil Golden.

Lud was preceded in death by his son, Phil Golden.

He is survived by his wife, Zada (Billie) Golden, married for over 25 years. He is also survived by stepdaughter, Melody Brittain, stepson, Dean Gann; and many other family members and friends.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store