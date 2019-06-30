Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Luis Villegas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luis Villegas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luis Villegas Obituary
Luis Villegas FORT WORTH--Luis Villegas died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at age 94. SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Luis was a World War II veteran who served in Japan. Luis was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dolores, and his parents, Conception and Jose Villegas; brother, Jesus; sisters, Angela, Josephine and Corina. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Olivia and Bill Martinez, Alice Villegas, Juanita Trujillo and Ernestina Villegas; brothers, Alfredo Villegas and Jose Villegas; sisters, Maria Estrada, Venancia Garcia, Augustina Hall and Petra Villegas; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More