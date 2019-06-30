|
|
Luis Villegas FORT WORTH--Luis Villegas died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at age 94. SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Luis was a World War II veteran who served in Japan. Luis was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dolores, and his parents, Conception and Jose Villegas; brother, Jesus; sisters, Angela, Josephine and Corina. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Olivia and Bill Martinez, Alice Villegas, Juanita Trujillo and Ernestina Villegas; brothers, Alfredo Villegas and Jose Villegas; sisters, Maria Estrada, Venancia Garcia, Augustina Hall and Petra Villegas; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019