|
|
Lukasz Adam Gorecki FORT WORTH -- Lukasz Adam Gorecki was born in Olawa, Poland on May 24, 1985. He died on September 3, 2019 at home surrounded by his family, after a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer. FUNERAL MASS: will be held on September 21, 2019 at noon at St. Peter the Apostle in Dallas. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery in Fort Worth will follow at 2 p.m. His early childhood was spent in Wojcice, Poland, and he moved to Fort Worth, Texas in July 1994. He graduated from Southwest High School in 2003. He went on to work for Texas Department of Transportation as a Construction Inspector and Record-keeper. Later he began a new career expanding Gorecki Auto Sales, Inc. with his uncle Krzysztof Gorecki. He was a longtime member of Fort Worth Adult Soccer Association and active soccer player for FW Wanderers. He enjoyed playing soccer with his friends and brothers. Lukasz met the love of his life Karianne in 2014. They married in 2018 and welcomed their son Leon in June 2019. Being a husband and a father was his proudest role. Lukasz traveled the world, loved singing karaoke, and had a passion for cars and motorcycles. His favorite memories were of late night conversations with friends about music, the world, politics and religion, with a steady background of songs he couldn't wait to share. Lukasz turned strangers into friends, and followed his passions vigorously. Lukasz was preceded in death by his father, Andrzej Gorecki; paternal grandparents, Franciszek and Maria Gorecki; and maternal grandparents, Karol and Maria Lis. SURVIVORS: Lukasz is survived by his loving wife, Karianne Phillips Gorecki; son, Leon; mother, Danuta Gorecka; brothers, Artur Gorecki and Grzegorz Gorecki; sister-in-law, Natalie Gorecki; niece, Emilia Gorecki; loyal dog, Stella; uncles, aunts, cousins and countless friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019