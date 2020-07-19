Lula Mae Philpot FORT WORTH--Lula Mae Philpot, 94, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Lula was born Jan. 26, 1926, in Albany, Okla. She worked for Wester Union in Seattle, Wash., during World War II. It was there that she met James. They were married in February 1946. After raising their two children, Lula worked for Sears until her retirement. Lula was devoted to her family and always brough joy and happiness with her. She was a beloved and dedicated member of Worth Baptist Church. Lula was preceded in death by her husband, James, and her children, Sandra and Darrell. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her brother, Joe; her two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; her niece and nephews; and her son-in-law.