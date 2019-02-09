|
|
Lula "Claudette" Smyth NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Lula "Claudette" Smyth, born July 23, 1937, in Baird, Texas, entered eternal rest on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of Claudette's life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Satuday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church of Hurst (Chapel), begin receiving guests at noon. MEMORIALS: The family requests donations be made to the in lieu of flowers. Claudette was a a dedicated wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend. She was preceded in death by husband Robert L. Smyth, and son, Charles A. Smyth. SURVIVORS: Surviving family members are Robert L. Smyth Jr. and wife, Connie Ackerman, David Smyth and wife, Kimberly; daughter-in-law, Terri Smyth; granddaughters, Tara, Tori, Jen, and Kristie; grandsons, Joshua, Christopher and Stephen; and multiple great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2019