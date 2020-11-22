1/1
Lunell Corley
1935 - 2020
Lunell Corley
February 21, 1935 - November 18, 2020
Waco, Texas - Lunell Davis Corley (Lou), 85 of Waco, TX, passed away November 18, 2020. Ms. Corley was a longtime resident of North Richland Hills, TX. There will be a private family service 10:30am, Friday, November 27, 2020, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel in Woodway, Texas. Out of respect for the current health crisis, the family encourages you to participate by watching the live stream on Grace Gardens Facebook page, which will be added to the funeral home page after the service. https://www.gracegardensfh.com/obituary/Lunell-Corley


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Service
10:30 AM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
254-741-0404
