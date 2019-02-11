|
Lupe Munoz FORT WORTH--Lupe Munoz, 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Noon Wednesday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the rosary to begin at 6 p.m., at Mount Olivet Chapel. Lupe was born Oct. 6, 1924, in Grandview, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tiodolo Munoz; sons, Dennis Munoz and Johnny Munoz. SURVIVORS: Sons, Joe Munoz, Lonnie Munoz (Minnie), Jesse Munoz (Sophia) and Raymond Munoz (Jana); sisters, Beatrice Chavez, Bonnie and Florence Vasquez; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 11, 2019