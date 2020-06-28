Lupe R. Hernandez
Lupe R. Hernandez FORT WORTH--Lupe R. Hernandez, 87, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 23, 2020, at a local hospital. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel, with a viewing one hour before the service. Lupe was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Fort Worth to the late Natividad and Petra Ramirez. She was married to Lupe D. Hernandez for 66 years. Lupe was a homemaker and enjoyed caring for her family, cooking, reading magazines, working on word puzzles, and tending to her flower gardens. She was a long-standing member of St. Patrick Cathedral in Fort Worth and faithfully read the Bible daily. SURVIVORS: Sons, Mario, Paul, Richard and Nathan; daughters, Alice and Irene; sisters, Vera, Rosa, Trina and Ramona; six plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren; plus numerous nieces and nephews. Lupe will be greatly missed by her family and will be forever remembered as a loving mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
