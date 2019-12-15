Home

Lupe P. Resendez FORT WORTH--Lupe P. Resendez, 86, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Monday at Mount Olivet. Lupe was born May 25, 1933, in Fort Worth. He was in the U.S. Army and a Korean War veteran. He was preceded in death by parents, six brothers, and one sister. SURVIVORS: Brother, Ignacio Resendez; sisters, Juanita Aguilar and Virginia Talbot; and numerous extended family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 15, 2019
