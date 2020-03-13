|
|
Lupe Schmerber BLUE MOUND -- Lupe Schmerber, a longtime resident of Blue Mound, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m., Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Rosary: 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday in Greenwood Chapel. Lupe was born in 1942 in La Pryor, Texas and later moved to Blue Mound with her husband and raised their children. SURVIVORS: Her son, Pete Schmerber and Stasha Wood; daughters, Teresa Connor, Sonia Morales and husband, Freddy, Cynthia Schmerber and fiancé, Alexis Servin; Grandma Lupe to eight grandkids; and six great-grandkids.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2020