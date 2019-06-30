|
Lurlein Spangler MINERAL WELLS--Lurlein Spangler, 96, of Mineral Wells, Texas, passed from her earthly bonds on Thursday, June 27, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at First Christian Church in Mineral Wells. Interment: Woodland Park Cemetery in Mineral Wells. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home in Mineral Wells. Lurlein was born Aug. 20, 1922, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Archie and Gladys Forrester. She was preceded in death by her mother; father; two brothers, Luke and Vernon Forrester; her husband, John H. Spangler Jr.; and son, Paul Edward Spangler. SURVIVORS: Lurlein is survived by her sons and their wives, John H. Spangler III (Betty), Lake Whitney, Texas, Bob (Ruth Ann), Hallsville, Texas, Philip (Debbie), Wichita Falls, Texas. She is also survived by five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several cousins, nephews, and nieces.
