|
|
Luther Bryan Clegg FORT WORTH--Luther Bryan Clegg, 86, retired professor emeritus at Texas Christian University, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at home. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Interment: The family will hold a private burial at a later date. Visitation: 6 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Luther was born on a cotton farm in Fisher County on April 11, 1933. He graduated from Hobbs High School before attending Southern Nazarene University earning a B.A. in History in 1954. After marriage to Mary Jo White of Muleshoe, Texas, in 1955, the couple taught school for three years before moving to Lubbock, Texas, where he earned an M.Ed. and doctorate from Texas Tech University. After 10 years of service in the Lubbock public school system, he joined the faculty at Texas Christian University. At TCU he was a professor, administrator, and supervisor of student teaching, and retired as Emeritus Professor of Education in 2003 with 35 years of tenure. Dr. Clegg will be remembered as a caring and effective teacher who received numerous teaching awards, including selection as a Distinguished Alumnus in 2006 by the College of Education of Texas Tech University. In 2015 he was presented the Excellence in Education Award by TCU College of Education Alumni Association. His legacy includes numerous contributions to his profession, including presentations at professional conferences and publications in educational journals. He is the author of "The Empty School House: Memories of One-Room Texas Schools." One of his most memorable events occurred in 1984, he and Mary Jo rode bicycles more than 1,500 miles from Fort Worth to Winnipeg, Canada. SURVIVORS: His wife of 64 years, Mary Jo; sons, Derek (Leslie Wallace) of Menlo Park, Calif., and Stuart (Deborah Hall) of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Keafer, Boone, and Abby Clegg of Fort Worth; brother, Jimmy Clegg of Borger, Texas; sister, Frances Ferris of Wayside, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Luther leaves behind a host of friends and loved ones, as well as hundreds of former students whose lives he touched.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 28, 2019