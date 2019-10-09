|
Luther M. Moore FORT WORTH--Luther M. Moore, 91, a loving husband and father, died in his sleep at home Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Greenwood Independence Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Celebration of life following, with family and friends. Luther was born March 2, 1928, in Freestone County to the late Jess and Mary Christianne. He played football in high school and attended TCU but left to enlist in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in California. Luther worked for many years at the Rock Island Railroad, as store keeper. He later worked for GD, Reedrill in Texas, and retired from CMI Corp. in Okla., as senior buyer. He was a Master Mason. Luther married Shirley Irene. He and Shirley retired in Fort Worth. Luther was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, of 59 years; father, Jess; mother, Mary; and brother, Doyle Moore. Luther will be sadly missed. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Ruth Moore; brother, Carlos Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019