Luther MartinSeptember 22, 1929 - October 5, 2020Crowley, Texas - Luther Aldon Martin, 91, was escorted from this life to his heavenly home October 5, 2020.Funeral and Burial – 11am, Sat. Oct. 10; graveside memorial service open to family and friends at Mount Olivet Cemetery.Luther, the eighth and only boy of nine children, was born September 22, 1929, in Fort Cobb, OK to Mellie and Henry Martin. His family moved to Brownwood where Dad met the love of his life, Juanita Jane Harris. Luther and Jane married in 1950 and had two children, Teresa and Don.His work as a skilled carpenter and home builder was only one aspect of a full life. He was very involved in construction projects for his church and its school, which Mom directed for many years. He enjoyed hunting and raising cattle and horses. Besides being a man of integrity, some of Dad's enduring qualities were his hearty laugh, broad smile and quick wit. He was the apple of his eight sisters' eyes.Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, parents and sisters Lois Malone, Ola Mae Walker, Emma D Martin, Violet Vernon, Rosie Nance and Christene Martin.Survivors: (Living Memorials) –Daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Joe Geisler, son and daughter-in-law, Don and Dianne Martin, grandchildren Nicholas Martin and wife, Leona, Jennifer Martin, great- grandchildren – Georgia and Lincoln. Sisters, Lillian Windham and Lola Bee Cherry and many other nieces and nephews.