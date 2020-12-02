Lydia (Tirk) AlholmApril 30, 1920 - November 25, 2020North Richland Hills, Texas - Lydia (Tirk) Alholm, 100, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.Funeral: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John The Apostle Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Viewing: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet.Memorials: In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sokol Fort Worth, 6500 Boat Club Road, Ft. Worth, TX 76179.Lydia (Tirk) Alholm was born on April 30, 1920 in Fort Worth, Texas to Czeck immigrants, Anthony Tirk and Frances (Gajda) Tirk. She had three siblings, Lt. Colonel Anthony Tirk, Jr.,(Deceased), Frances (Tirk) Matthews (Deceased) and Joseph V. Tirk. (Deceased)When Lydia was five years old her parents traded a shoe store and two houses for one hundred sixty-five acres in Colleyville, Texas. The family worked the land raising cattle, dairy and growing much of their own food during the Depression.Lydia attended Pleasant Run Grade School and graduated from Grapevine High School in 1938 where she was active in many school activities and sports and was voted "All Around Girl". In 1998, on the 60th anniversary of her graduation, she was celebrated as an Honorary Homecoming Queen. After high school she went to North Texas Teachers College where she graduated in 1942.Following her college graduation, Lydia taught for one year before she enlisted in the Navy WAVES in October 1943. She attended boot camp at Hunter College in New York. After completion of boot camp she was stationed in Washington, DC. She supervised one hundred and twelve fellow WAVES who worked twenty-four hours a day decoding intercepted Nazi and Japanese messages. She would eventually attain the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Tragically, she lost her older brother, Lt. Col. Anthony Tirk Jr., during the war when the fighter planes squadron he was commanding was severely outnumbered in a dogfight with the Nazis off the coast of Italy. He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for his heroic actions that day.While stationed in Washington, DC, Lydia attended a polka dance at the Czeck Embassy where she met a young soldier from Crosby, MN named Roy Alholm. They married in August of 1946 and remained married for fifty-three years until Roy's death in 2009.Following the war, Lydia and Roy briefly moved to Chicago, Il. where they bore two sons, Roy Leonard Alholm Jr ("RL"). and Anthony Alholm ("Tony"). RL taught school and coached sports in the Fort Worth school district for twenty-seven years before retiring. He passed away in 2011. Tony went to the University of Notre Dame for undergraduate and law school before going on to a successful career as a trial attorney in Chicago. He married Kathleen (Gallagher) Alholm and they bore Lydia three grandsons, Matthew Alholm, Daniel Alholm and Timothy Alholm. Tragically, Tony died of cancer in 1999 at the young age of 49.Roy and Lydia moved back to Fort Worth and in 1964 they built a home on the family land in Colleyville, where for many years they hosted a very festive Sokol/SPJST Easter picnic. Lydia taught for thirty years in the Fort. Worth school district and eventually retired in 1980. During their retirement, Roy and Lydia traveled extensively throughout Europe and enjoyed polka festivals throughout the United States. Since 2004, Lydia was living at The Wellington in North Richland Hills.Lydia was active in many civic groups and was essential in getting the Colleyville World War II monuments erected. Her name is listed on one of the monuments as the only women from Colleyville who served in World War II. Her name, along with her brother's, also appears on Wall of Honor for Czech veterans at The Texas Czech Genealogical Society in Temple, TX. She was a member of the Fort Worth Friendship Club and Circle of Czech Women for over thirty years as well as The Fort Worth Retired Teachers Association. She was also a member of Sokol for over eighty years and a member of SPJST Lodge 92 for over eighty years and received the SPJST Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. Lydia and Roy lead the grand march at many weddings and anniversaries. Her parents were charter members of the Sokol in 1912.Lydia was a proud Czech and a proud Texan. She was strong, vibrant, generous, and derived much joy from being around other people. She enjoyed music, dancing and bingo. She barely slowed down in her later years and even drove until the age of 98. She loved playing slot machines and made regular trips to the casino until Covid. She lived every moment of her 100 years. She left a positive impression on countless lives and she will be missed by many.