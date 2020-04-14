|
Lydia Naomi Piveral ARLINGTON--Lydia Naomi Walter Piveral, 84, of Arlingtonm, Texas, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Lydia, daughter of Henry and Retta Walter, was born June 25, 1935, in Tarkio, M0. Lydia's early life was spent enjoying days on the family farm. She graduated Tarkio High School in 1953. While attending North Western Missouri State in Maryville, Mo., she met Kenneth Lee Piveral; they married in 1956 in Carson City, Nev., making their home in Stockton, Calif. They had four children, Pamela, Stephen, Karen and Stan. The family moved often living in California, Illinois, Missouri and Texas. Lydia, along with Ken, understood what it took to make an ordinary life extraordinary and lived that life to the fullest. She worked with the Grace Lutheran Church quilting group providing quilts for Lutheran World Relief. Lydia is united in Heaven with her husband; parents; brothers; a sister; and daughter, Pamela. SURVIVORS: She is survived by sons, Stephan and daughter-in-love, Jan, Stanley; daughter, Karen; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Ella. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in Lydia's name.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2020