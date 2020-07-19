Lydia Schmidt ARLINGTON--Lydia Schmidt passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Conducting the graveside will be Lydia's nephew, Lutheran Pastor Curtis Schneider. Family and friends and visitors are welcome. Social distancing will be observed. Lydia Schmidt was born Sept. 4, 1938, near Hobbach, Germany. She lived at 2332 Goldenrod Ave. in Fort Worth with her loving husband, Henry, who predeceased her in June 2013. Lydia married her first husband, a military man, and moved to Fort Worth from Germany. Her husband passed away and later, she married Henry Schmidt of Fort Worth in August of 1991. Her memories of her early childhood included her mother hiding her from Russian soldiers at the close of World War II. Lydia was preceded in death by her son and his family who lost their lives in an automobile accident in Germany. SURVIVORS: Lydia is survived by her husband's siblings, Juanita Schneider of Hillsborough and Annie Mae Stone of Bedford; her husband's children, Peggy Guetsche of San Springs, Okla., and David Schmidt of Crowley; nieces and nephews, Pastor Curttis Schneider of Brownwood, Bill Stone, Carol VanVelvor, Don Schneider, Phyllis Cunningham, Susan Terry, Teressa Kidd and Otis Schmidt.