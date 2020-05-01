Lyfe Lyon Livar SAGINAW -- Our three year old Superhero Baby Boy, Lyfe Lyon Livar aka Bubba, Lyfey, Booger Bear gained his angel wings on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at home with his family in Saginaw, TX. Lyfe was extraordinarily special to Mommy and Daddy from day one. He was born on January 18, 2017 under the Capricorn sign with green eyes, red hair and was just as unique as his name. He brought so much joy to our home, lighting our world up his radiant smile, strong will and loving, vibrant personality. Lyfe loved to help around the house and insisted on being independent. He started taking out the trash at only 18 months. With any task he would say, "Let me do it, let me do it." Lyfe was his Mommy's Protector and our little helper. Lyfe loved PJ Mask, Paw Patrol, Spider Man, Iron Man and Incredible Hulk. He enjoyed outside time, being on his tablet, spending time with his older sister, Artist, and soaked up all of Mommy and Daddy's attention and love. Lyfe brought a divine unity to the family and filled our home and hearts with the purest of love and energy. Our Baby Boy loved telling his Mommy over and over he loved her, showering her with love and affection. Coming home to Lyfe was the highlight of his Daddy's day as they would both light up like light bulbs in each other's presence. Lyfe expressed wanting to be a Fider Fider (Fire Fighter) several times in the past six months. He said its because Fire Fighter's help people. He left footprints on our hearts and forever impacted our lives for eternity. As unbearable as it is to live without Lyfe on Earth, we thank God for blessing us with our precious son and will forever cherish and honor his memory. Fly high our amazing Superhero !! SURVIVORS: Dad, Jesus Longino Livar, Jr.; Mom, Amber Renae Welch-Livar; siblings, brother, Jacob Livar; sister, Amber Elaine Livar, sister, Amerika Rivas; brother, Jesus Livar III, brother, Matthew Livar; sister, Artist LaJean Livar; grandparents, Jesus Livar, Sr. and Yolanda Livar; and many loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Lyfe was preceded in death by his grandparents, Patti Welch-Gilbreath, William Mark-Gilbreath and Howard Hall Welch. SERVICE: A private church service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 for the immediate family followed by a graveside service at Mount Olivet open for extended family and friends approximately at 11:00 a.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family request donations via GoFundMe that has been set up in Lyfe Livar's name.





