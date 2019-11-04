|
Lyle A. Krizenesky GRAPEVINE -- Lyle A. Krizenesky went to be with his Lord on Friday October 18, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday, November 9, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Argyle, Texas with Father George. Lyle was born to Eleanor Fogeltanz and John Krizenesky on February 14, 1934. On July 1, 1954 he married Arlis "Liz" Voigt. They celebrated 65 years of marriage this year. Together they raised 2 beautiful daughters, Karla and Tonya. Lyle served in the United States Army for 2 years. He was a volunteer fireman for the Brillion Fire Department in Brillion, WI. for many years. He worked as a liquor salesman, tavern owner and later earned his 25 year service pin as a People Greeter at Walmart. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Arlis; daughters, Tonya, Karla and husband, Elliot Saltzman and his beloved grand-doggies, Bindi, Bella, Brylee, Buddy, Baxter and Bentley of Grapevine.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 4, 2019